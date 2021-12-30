Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK opened at $143.22 on Monday. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.