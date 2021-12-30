Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

