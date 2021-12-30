Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

BXMT opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $79,567. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after purchasing an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 166,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

