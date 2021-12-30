Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Titan International stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Titan International will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Titan International by 70.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Titan International by 31.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 40,285 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Titan International by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

