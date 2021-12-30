Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to “Buy”

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,092,794.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.