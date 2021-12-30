Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $543.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer lagged the industry in the past three months, courtesy of the negative investor sentiment regarding the slowdown in the hard seltzer business trends. The slowing hard seltzer trends also hurt the company’s bottom line in third-quarter 2021, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported net loss per share in the quarter mainly due to direct and indirect costs incurred related to the slowing hard seltzer business. Higher operating costs also hurt the bottom line. Consequently, the company provided a soft view for 2021. However, the top line beat estimates and improved year over year, mainly backed by shipments growth. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand has continued to gain share and strengthen its long-term position. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $777.33.

Shares of SAM opened at $501.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $493.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.72. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $435.12 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total transaction of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,097,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

