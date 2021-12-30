Morgan Stanley Cuts Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $54.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSCO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

VSCO stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

