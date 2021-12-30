Head-To-Head Survey: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) & Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Home Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancorp $118.43 million 3.06 $24.76 million $5.90 7.09 Third Coast Bancshares $84.92 million 4.15 $12.11 million N/A N/A

Home Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Home Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Home Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.44%. Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.68%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Home Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancorp 39.89% 15.00% 1.85% Third Coast Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Home Bancorp beats Third Coast Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services. Third Coast Bancshares Inc is based in HUMBLE, Texas.

