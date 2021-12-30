Contrasting Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Genocea Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genocea Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 450.96%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.36 million 51.11 -$43.71 million ($0.60) -2.02 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 31.55 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -2.90

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Ayala Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A -265.27% -42.99% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

