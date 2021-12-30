China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as high as $10.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 22,374 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.