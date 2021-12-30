CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY)’s share price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $76.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

CMPUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

