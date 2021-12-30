Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $42.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

