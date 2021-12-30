ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

