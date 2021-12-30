Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

