Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $137.96 and a 12 month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 23,400.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

