Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

OTCMKTS TUEM opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. Tuesday Morning has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,141,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning in the second quarter worth about $1,893,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuesday Morning (TUEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.