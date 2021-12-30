Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.82) to €6.50 ($7.39) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Commerzbank stock opened at $7.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 15.10. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $8.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

