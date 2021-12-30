Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

FNLPF stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

