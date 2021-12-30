Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.56 Million

Brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) will announce $590.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $558.12 million and the highest is $623.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $492.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. CSFB set a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.39. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $17.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

