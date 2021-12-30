ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Head to Head Analysis

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Novavax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ImmunityBio and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67

ImmunityBio currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 303.23%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $259.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.14%. Given ImmunityBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Novavax.

Risk and Volatility

ImmunityBio has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -165.40% -94.39% Novavax -89.31% -149.66% -45.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 22,409.90 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Novavax $475.60 million 24.36 -$418.26 million ($14.81) -10.35

ImmunityBio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Novavax on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

