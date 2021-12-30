Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Bankcorp, Inc., a multibank holding company, provides retail and commercial banking services to consumers and small to medium size businesses primarily in south Georgia. It offers various deposits, including interest bearing demand and savings deposits, checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts. Colony Bank’s philosophy is firmly grounded in the principle that banking is about relationships, not just products and technology. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $231.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 283.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

