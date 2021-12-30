CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSG Systems International Inc. is a leading provider of outsourced billing, customer care and print and mail solutions and services supporting the North American cable and direct broadcast satellite markets. CSG’s solutions support some of the world’s largest and most innovative providers of bundled multi-channel video, Internet, voice and IP-based services. CSG’s unique combination of solutions, services and expertise ensure that cable and satellite operators can continue to rapidly launch new service offerings, improve operational efficiencies and deliver a high-quality customer experience in a competitive and ever-changing marketplace. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSGS. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $58.92.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

