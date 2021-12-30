Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,313.00 Price Target at Argus

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $1,010.00 to $1,313.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $822.84.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,086.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,061.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 509 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

