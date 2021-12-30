Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.02 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $127.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

