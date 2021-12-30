Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) to “Buy”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $574.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,293 shares of company stock valued at $542,046. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 81,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 432.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $713,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

