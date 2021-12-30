Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.60. 81,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 104,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

