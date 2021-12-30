Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Down 4.5%

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 696,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,239,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 608.66% and a negative return on equity of 78.19%.

In related news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

