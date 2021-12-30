PARTS iD (NYSE:ID) Shares Down 5.2%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) traded down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.18. 50,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 72,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered PARTS iD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on PARTS iD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14.

In related news, Director Edwin Rigaud acquired 56,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $119,674.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 43,487 shares of company stock worth $109,959 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ID. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in PARTS iD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PARTS iD during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000.

About PARTS iD (NYSE:ID)

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.