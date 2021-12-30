PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF)’s share price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of PostNL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

