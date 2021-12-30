Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Up 4.7%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.15. Approximately 709,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 819,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HWX shares. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Headwater Exploration has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

