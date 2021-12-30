Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

BHB opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.89. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

