ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

ASX has been the subject of several other research reports. KGI Securities cut ASE Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.30 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 48.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 141,863 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

