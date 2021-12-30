Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.95.

SLF opened at $55.01 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

