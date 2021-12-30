Reviewing Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) & ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and ESS Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 5.01 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -7.37 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Polar Power and ESS Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00

ESS Tech has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 109.36%. Given ESS Tech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Polar Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ESS Tech beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

