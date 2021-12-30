Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) vs. Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) Financial Comparison

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bogota Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bogota Financial 23.39% 3.55% 0.62% Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95%

This table compares Bogota Financial and Affinity Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bogota Financial $24.38 million 6.13 $2.07 million $0.48 21.29 Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.23 $3.09 million N/A N/A

Affinity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bogota Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Bogota Financial has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Bogota Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bogota Financial and Affinity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bogota Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bogota Financial presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.63%. Given Bogota Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bogota Financial is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

Affinity Bancshares beats Bogota Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. As of February 5, 2021, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

