First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce sales of $30.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $31.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $118.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.45 million, with estimates ranging from $134.60 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INBK opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.76. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

