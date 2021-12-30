Truist Securities Cuts Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $85.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its price objective cut by Truist Securities from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.27.

EVBG stock opened at $66.60 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,620. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,181,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after buying an additional 299,447 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

