Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report $151.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.80 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $534.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $552.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $700.76 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $780.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

