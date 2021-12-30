Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 million. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 119.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Flux Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

