Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $9.83 on Monday. Daseke has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.