CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $326.24 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $49.10.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CyberOptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CyberOptics by 38.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CyberOptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

