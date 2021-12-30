GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get GDS alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 18,852 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 442,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after purchasing an additional 164,984 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,909,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.