Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HSDT opened at $5.25 on Monday. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,600 shares of company stock worth $342,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 57.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the third quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

