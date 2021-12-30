Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of GTX stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $521.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.98. Garrett Motion has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Garrett Motion will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth about $28,673,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,529,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,452,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

