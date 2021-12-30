AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LIDR. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AEye in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on AEye in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

LIDR opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. AEye has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye in the third quarter worth about $45,000.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

