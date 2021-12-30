Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to post $185.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Ormat Technologies reported sales of $179.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year sales of $657.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.10 million to $662.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.39 million, with estimates ranging from $786.70 million to $809.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at $83,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORA opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $128.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

