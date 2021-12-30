Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Martin Andersson Buys 160,000 Shares

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,016.53).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($43,016.53).

On Friday, October 8th, Martin Andersson acquired 1,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £230 ($309.18).

Shares of LON:CGH opened at GBX 19.55 ($0.26) on Thursday. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 18.25 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 31.48 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company has a market cap of £134.78 million and a PE ratio of -19.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 21.96.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

