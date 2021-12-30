Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 4.3% Following Insider Selling

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 4.3% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $262.56 and last traded at $268.17. 23,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,218,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.27.

Specifically, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

