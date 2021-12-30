XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get XpresSpa Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of XSPA stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. XpresSpa Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that XpresSpa Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 80,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in XpresSpa Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XpresSpa Group (XSPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XpresSpa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XpresSpa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.