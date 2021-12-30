People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three trailing quarters and missed in the other. People’s United remains on track with its merger plans with M&T Bank Corporation. Focus on industry's best deposit franchise and economic recovery will drive higher loan demand and support net interest margin (NIM) amid the low-interest scenario. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment seem sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainty. However, People’s United huge exposure to commercial loans makes us apprehensive. Rising operating expenses due to merger-related and compensation costs limit the company’s bottom-line growth.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

